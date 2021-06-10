US hits alleged financing ring linking Yemen's rebels, Iran

The U.S. leveled sanctions Thursday against a Yemeni network that the U.S. government claims was cooperating with Iran's Revolutionary Guards to illicitly transfer tens of millions of dollars to Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

The Biden administration also announced it was lifting sanctions on three former Iranian officials and two companies that it said had been involved in banned petroleum sales, saying the U.S. had “verified a change in status or behavior" on their part.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced both moves in a statement. They come as the Biden administration is trying both to press the Iranian-linked Yemen rebels into peace talks for the war in Yemen, and to close a deal returning the United States and Iran to an accord on Iran's nuclear program.

The money moving through the alleged Houthi financing network came from sales of Iranian petroleum and other commodities throughout the Middle East, Blinken said.

International officials and analysts say Iran has increased its material support to Yemen's Houthi rebels as the war in the Arab nation passes the six-year mark. A Saudi-led coalition is trying to hold off the Houthis, who seized the country's capital and are waging an offensive now to capture a major northern city, in defiance of U.S. and U.N. calls for a ceasefire.