US hits Myanmar with new sanctions, revokes ICC penalties

The sanctions freeze any assets they or any companies they own may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.

Treasury offered no explanation for the lifting of sanctions on the three Iranians, but administration officials have said previous similar removals were based solely on the targets no longer meeting the criteria for the penalties and were unrelated to indirect negotiations on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which that former President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018.

The Iranians — Behzad Daniel Ferdows, Behzad Daniel Ferdows and Mohammed Reza Dezfulian — were sanctioned by the Trump administration in September 2020 for their work with the Mammut Industrial Group and an affiliated company, Mammut Diesel, which Treasury said at the time were “key producers and suppliers of military-grade, dual-use goods for Iran’s missile programs.”

Also Friday, Treasury issued a final rule revoking Trump-era sanctions against International Criminal Court prosecutors and staff. The rule, which will take effect on July 6 after its publication in the Federal Register, completes President Joe Biden's April 1 revocation of Trump's authorization to impose sanctions on ICC officials involved in war crimes investigations into U.S. citizens.