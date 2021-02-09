US-House-Sum,100

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
         Dem         GOP         Oth

Current          233         201           1

Won          222         213           0

Leading            0           0           0

         ---         ---         ---

Trend          222         213           0

Insufficient Vote           0           0           0

Net Change:                                     

Winners          -11         +12          -1

Leaders            0           0           0

         ---         ---         ---

         -11         +12          -1

Insufficient Vote:

Dem Open 0

GOP Open 0

Oth Open 0

Dem Incumbent 0

GOP Incumbent 0

Oth Incumbent 0

---

0

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

