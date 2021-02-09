US-House-Sum,100

Dem GOP Oth
Current 233 201 1
Won 222 213 0
Leading 0 0 0
--- --- ---
Trend 222 213 0
Insufficient Vote 0 0 0
Net Change:
Winners -11 +12 -1
Leaders 0 0 0
--- --- ---
-11 +12 -1
Insufficient Vote:
Dem Open 0
GOP Open 0
Oth Open 0
Dem Incumbent 0
GOP Incumbent 0
Oth Incumbent 0
---
0
House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child, advancing a key provision in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve Cold War relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, has died.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There's a crib in President Joe Biden's White House.
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is more than an effort to convict the ex-president of inciting an insurrection. It's a chance for a public accounting of the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in 200 years.
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators, including the Republican leader, wants teachers sent to the front of the line to get COVID-19 vaccines so students can get back in school buildings full-time.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out Friday at “morons” in both parties who voted to kick her off her committees, a day after the House meted out the unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A fiercely divided House tossed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees Thursday, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
