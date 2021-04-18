US infrastructure plan spurs talk of Vegas-LA rail service

Brightline West construction was to begin late last year, but it was halted when the company postponed a planned $2.4 billion bond sale to finance initial tracks and stations for the $8 billion project.

The company blamed the delay on market instability because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a project update filed Jan. 4 with the Nevada High-Speed Rail Authority, Brightline West said it planned to begin construction on the approximately 170-mile (273.5-kilometer) rail as early as this spring.

Sarah Watterson, Brightline West's president, said plans call for relaunching the sale of private activity bonds from the states of Nevada, California and the federal government.

Brightline can reapply this year for the $200 million in bonds from Nevada, but those discussions have yet to be held, according to Terry Reynolds, state business and industry director.

Ben Porritt, Brightline spokesman, said company officials “envision a country where city pairs that are too far to drive and too short to fly are connected by high speed rail.”

Brightline’s sister company in Florida operates a high-speed rail line between Miami and West Palm Beach and is expects to complete an extension to Orlando in 2022.

“Brightline West is an exciting project,” Porritt told the Review-Journal, “and as the only private passenger company with intercity operations, we are ready to play a big part in the discussion on high-speed rail.”

