US invites UN's racism and human rights envoys to visit

The invitations come as racial justice issues loom large in the U.S. and elsewhere and are a sharp contrast to the Trump administration’s disdain for U.N. approaches to the matter.

Former President Donald Trump, for instance, had pulled the U.S. out of the Human Rights Council over its treatment of Israel and the presence of numerous autocracies in its membership. The Trump administration had also scoffed at criticism of its policies by the U.N. and its envoys.

In a statement, Blinken said “great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency." The message appeared aimed not only at an American audience but also at countries like Russia, China and others that routinely reject accusations of discrimination against minorities.

“In so doing, we not only work to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we also strengthen our democracy, and give new hope and motivation to human rights defenders across the globe,” he said.