US judge says he might block Nevada setting execution date

Randall Gilmer, a state attorney representing the Nevada Department of Corrections and prisons chief Charles Daniels, told the judge that until the state discloses the method and drugs to be used there is nothing for the judge to stop.

To date, Gilmer said, issues are in a “predecisional” stage and not subject for review by courts, defense attorneys or the public.

Nevada law lets prison officials withhold information about the execution protocol until several days before a scheduled execution. At that time, Gilmer said, Floyd can challenge the process.

David Anthony, an attorney representing Floyd, accused the state of stalling to cripple the defense team's ability to challenge the process, and to prevent drug manufacturers from learning their products would be used in an execution.

Anthony represented another convicted killer, Scott Dozier, who volunteered to have his death sentence carried out in 2017, but whose execution was called off twice, including after pharmaceutical companies sued to stop the use of their products. Dozier killed himself in prison in January 2019.

“We’re four weeks out from a potential execution and we don’t know even the most basic information,” Anthony said Thursday of Floyd's case.