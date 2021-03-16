US judiciary seeks to boost judges' security at home, work

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judiciary says it needs to boost security for judges at home and work following a deadly shooting at a judge's home last summer, protests that damaged more than 50 courthouses around the country last year and the Jan 6. assault on the U.S. Capitol.

All federal judges are being offered upgrades, including video monitoring, of "antiquated'' home security systems, U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan of Oklahoma said Tuesday after a meeting of the Judicial Conference, the policy-making arm of the federal courts.

“This matter became very real for judges last summer,” said Eagan, who heads the judiciary's executive committee.

In July, a lawyer showed up at the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas dressed as a FedEx delivery person and fatally shot her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously wounded her husband, Mark Anderl.

The lawyer, Roy Den Hollander, 72, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after the ambush. Den Hollander found Salas' home address online.

The judiciary also is backing legislation named for Salas’ son that would make it easier to shield judges’ personal information from the public. It failed to pass the Senate in December, but is expected to be reintroduced this year.