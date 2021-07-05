US land agency plans to round up burros near Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is proposing rounding up more than 500 wild burros in the desert north of Lake Mead.

The feral donkeys are stripping the land of vegetation and could die off if the population isn't managed along the Arizona-Nevada line, the agency said. It wants to gather most of them to offer up for adoption.

If approved, the government also plans to temporarily sterilize other burros and round up the animals at other points over the next decade, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

No date for the roundup has been set. It could be years away or as early as this fall if a historic drought in the U.S. West dries up enough plants and grass to force starvation conditions, agency documents indicate.

The proposal also includes removing a small herd of wild horses in the same area.

The Bureau of Land Management estimates at least 554 burros and 36 horses live in the Lake Mead Complex, an expanse of rangeland covering about 291 square miles (753 square kilometers). It's one of the biggest herds in Nevada.