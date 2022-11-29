 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices

  • 0

U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers.

“Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.

But the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons insisted there will still be competition, and said a merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon.

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the days of shoppers buying all their groceries at one store once a week are gone. Shoppers often get their groceries at five or six different locations, he said.

“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” McMullen said. “It’s easy for customers to take a left turn or a right turn.”

People are also reading…

Kroger announced its plan to acquire Albertsons for $20 billion in mid-October. Together, the companies would control about 13% of the U.S. grocery market. If it's approved by U.S. antitrust regulators, the deal is expected to close in early 2024.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, noted the subcommittee would have little say in whether the merger will go through. That will be a decision for the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. But he said the hearing was an important opportunity for the public to understand a merger that could impact their lives.

Lee needled Kroger for approving a $1 billion stock buyback last year even as food prices were jumping for consumers. Lee said U.S. households paid an average of $110 more for food in October than they did a year ago.

“If Kroger wasn’t passing on savings to consumers when it was competing with Albertsons, then why would we think it would pass on savings after it eliminates competition?” he said.

But McMullen said Kroger has lowered prices after other mergers, like its 2013 acquisition of Harris Teeter.

“From a business standpoint, that is our commitment,” he said.

McMullen reiterated Kroger’s plan to spend $500 million reducing prices, $1.3 billion updating Albertsons stores and $1 billion on higher employee wages and improved benefits if the merger goes through.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, asked about the timeframe for that spending and wondered who would make sure the company met its commitments. McMullen said those investments would be spread over four years.

Others peppered the companies with questions about potential store closures or employee layoffs. Kroger and Albertsons have said they will sell or spin off up to 375 Albertsons stores in markets where they currently compete.

“The intent is not to close stores. The intent is to divest stores,” Albertsons President and CEO Vivek Sankaran said.

But that didn’t ease lawmakers’ concerns. Several noted that when Albertsons acquired Safeway in 2015 for $9.2 billion, the FTC required it to divest 168 stores. The largest buyer of those stores filed for bankruptcy protection nine months later and Albertsons wound up buying back some of the locations.

“When divested assets head into bankruptcy in less than a year, that remedy is an embarrassing failure," Lee said.

Sankaran said the FTC approved the buyer in that merger. This time, he said, Albertsons __ pending the FTC's approval __ may spin off stores into a separate company that would be led by experienced leaders.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,273 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.

Federal lawmakers aren't the only ones scrutinizing the merger plan. Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sued to block Albertsons from paying a $4 billion dividend to its shareholders until they have reviewed the merger.

That payout is temporarily on hold after a state judge in Washington said he needed more time to consider the matter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

An Australian minister has likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock shelters that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. She said Thursday that Australia’s laws would be updated to prevent future destruction of Indigenous sacred sites. The Taliban in 2001 destroyed two 1,500-year-old Buddha statues because the carvings in an Afghan cliff were considered to be idols. Rio Tinto demolished the rock shelters to gain the cheapest possible access to iron ore reserves. Four executives lost their jobs following outrage over the destruction.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Prosecutors said during opening statements that Garcia followed a pattern that started with compliments and flattery and escalated to sexual encounters. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. If another major war broke out today, would the U.S. have enough ammunition to fight? It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China. U.S. defense production lines aren't scaled to supply a major land war. And some lines, like for the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, were previously shut down. That’s putting pressure on U.S. weapons reserves and has officials asking whether U.S. stockpiles are big enough.

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story

Japan filmmaker freed from Myanmar prison vows to tell story

Toru Kubota, a Japanese journalist who was arrested while covering a protest in military-ruled Myanmar and detained for more than three months, says his experience has made him more determined to tell the story of people there. Kubota was arrested in July and released on Nov. 17 in a broad prisoner amnesty. He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for allegedly breaking immigration law, sedition and other violations. Kubota says he hopes to continue making films that will bring attention to Myanmar and its people.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News