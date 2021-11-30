 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US lifts terror designation for Colombia's ex-guerrilla army

  • 0
US lifts terror designation for Colombia's ex-guerrilla army

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a speech on U.S. Africa Policy at the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja, Nigeria, Nov. 19, 2021. The Biden administration formally revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia's former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, Nov. 30, but newly imposed the designation on commanders and offshoots of the group who have refused to lay down their arms. Blinken said in a statement that FARC, the commonly used Spanish acronym of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, “no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the capability or intent to do so.”

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration formally revoked the terrorist designation of Colombia's former FARC guerrilla army on Tuesday, but newly imposed the designation on commanders and offshoots of the group who have refused to lay down their arms.

Lifting of the terrorist designation for FARC — the commonly used Spanish acronym of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — comes five years after the guerrilla army signed a peace deal aimed at winding down a half-century of political attacks and fighting, assassinations and kidnappings. Colombia says more than 220,000 people died in violence that was fueled by profits from drug trafficking.

The foreign terrorist designation prohibits any foreign financial organizations from providing significant financial services to the targeted entities and makes it a crime to provide any material support to them.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that FARC “no longer exists as a unified organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activity or has the capability or intent to do so.”

The group signed a peace deal in 2016 and in 2018 took part in a U.N.-supervised decommissioning of the last of its accessible weapons.

People are also reading…

FARC today is designated as a political party, with a guaranteed share of seats in Colombia’s legislature.

The United States has been pressed to lift the terrorist designation. Keeping the former guerrillas on the list prevented U.S. agencies and their contractors from aiding development projects that include former fighters in rural Colombia, such as efforts to remove landmines or replace illegal crops like coca leaf.

In his statement, Blinken said the revocation does not waive the United States' option to prosecute any former FARC leaders for alleged drug-trafficking or other crimes, or negate the finding of Colombia's war-crimes panel that FARC commanders committed crimes against humanity.

Instead, the move will allow the United States “to better support implementation of the 2016 accord, including by working with demobilized combatants,” Blinken said.

The FARC holdouts newly designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations and terrorists are the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People's Army and Segunda Marquetalia, and the men the U.S. identified as their leaders — Luciano Marin Arango, Hernan Dario Velasquez Saldarriaga, Henry Castellanos Garzon, Nestor Gregorio Vera Fernandez, Miguel Santanilla Botache and Euclides Espana Caicedo,

The groups, which either refused to demobilize or returned to violence, have carried out armed attacks and political killings and kidnappings since the peace deal, the United States said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How to gerrymander a political map

How to gerrymander a political map

See how cracking a political party’s voters into more districts or packing party voters into fewer districts can assure more wins. Plus, get an update on political mapmaking across the U.S., and why it matters.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

A little over one year since the 2020 election, despite a defeat, Donald Trump occupies a position in American life that no other former president has ever occupied before. What does this mean for his political ambitions in 2024 and will his party stand with him? 

Watch Now: Related Video

4-year-old amputee becomes the youngest to climb the highest mountain in Wales

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News