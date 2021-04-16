US likely to up Afghanistan force to ensure safe drawdown

The Taliban has warned that it will retaliate if the U.S. does not abide by the Trump administration's agreement. And those threats are a key concern for the Pentagon as it tries to safely move troops and likely millions of dollars in equipment out of the country.

Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and others have made it clear that the U.S. is keenly aware of the Taliban threats, and that any attacks on U.S. or allied personnel or facilities would face strong U.S. reaction.

Kirby also said it's not clear if any U.S. contractors will remain in the country. He said that the goal is to get all Defense Department personnel out and “I suspect that contractors will be part of that.” But he added that it's not clear if there will be an ongoing reason to keep some type of contractor support in the country.

According to the Congressional Research Service, there were more than 22,000 Defense Department-funded contractors in Afghanistan as of last year, and more than a third of those were Americans. The total included more than 4,000 armed and unarmed private security contractors, of which more than 1,800 were armed.

Defense Department contractors conduct a wide variety of tasks from protecting convoys and serving as security escorts to training, engineering and maintenance duties.