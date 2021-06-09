 Skip to main content
US Marshals in New Hampshire will wear body cameras
AP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service in New Hampshire will be the first in the country to incorporate body-worn cameras into deputy marshals’ uniforms.

The Axon Body 3 cameras will arrive in Concord by the end of the summer, WMUR-TV reported.

U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said he has been vocal about the need for body-worn cameras.

“In my time in service, I have often talked about police transparency,” he said. “I have often talked about the need of body-worn cameras. I have felt the necessity of body-worn cameras.”

Willard said he wishes deputies were equipped with cameras last week when six deputies were shot at in Manchester while attempting to serve a warrant.

Willard said he has not encountered resistance from deputies regarding the cameras.

“They expose bad cops, but they validate good cops,” he said. “They expose bad work, but they validate good work.”

Willard added that the cameras sometimes change the demeanor of a suspect and can help deescalate a situation.

“Now they know they are on a body-worn camera, it may change their behavior,” he said. “They may be less aggressive because it could be used against them in court.”

