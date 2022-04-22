 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks

  • Updated
  • 0
Hawaii-Tainted Water

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The U.S. government on Friday, April 22, 2022 dropped its appeals of a Hawaii order requiring it to remove fuel from a massive military fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor last year.

 Luke McCall - hogp, U.S. Navy

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday dropped its appeals of a Hawaii order requiring it to remove fuel from a massive military fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor last year.

Attorneys for the U.S. Department of Defense notified the state and federal courts of its decision. The move comes more than a month after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the military would permanently shut down the tanks and drain all of their fuel.

The Hawaii Department of Health, which issued the order, said the decision regarding the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility was a “step forward.”

“While today’s announcement is good news, the work continues,” the department said in a statement. It said it would "continue to act expeditiously and proactively to oversee the safe defueling and decommissioning of Red Hill and restoration of the aquifer.”

David Henkin, an attorney for Earthjustice which is representing the Sierra Club of Hawaii as an interested party in the case said his clients would remain vigilant to make sure the tanks are promptly defueled.

People are also reading…

“It’s a wonderful Earth Day gift to the people of Hawaii and in particular to all the residents of Oahu who depend on safe, clean drinking water when they turn on their tap,” Henkin said.

The Navy and the Hawaii Department of Health did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Henkin said even if Austin were to change his mind and try to keep the tanks open, the military will now face “an enforceable, unimpeachable, unchallengeable order from the Department of Health that they need to follow.”

The order from the Hawaii Department of Health requires the military to remove fuel from the tanks 30 days after it’s safe to do so. The military will have to stick to this deadline now that it’s dropping the appeal, Henkin said.

The military, with oversight from the state health department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is currently developing plans to safely remove the fuel. It’s uncertain how long this will take.

Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, said in a statement that the dropping of the lawsuit "paves the way for us to shut down Red Hill this year.”

The legal challenge made it hard for the state to work cooperatively with the Defense Department, Schatz said. He said he pushed hard for the military to make this decision.

Petroleum leaked from the Red Hill tanks into a Navy drinking water well late last year, sickening 6,000 people mostly living in military housing. Medical teams treated people complaining of nausea, headaches, rashes and other symptoms. The military put about 4,000 families in hotels for several months while it cleaned its water pipes.

The tanks also pose a threat to water consumed by 400,000 on Oahu. That’s because they sit 100 feet (30 meters) above an aquifer that serves the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, the city’s water utility, in addition to the Navy's water system.

The city utility has suspended use of three of its wells until it can be sure petroleum won’t migrate through the aquifer from the area by the Navy’s well to its own wells.

The water utility and local leaders are also worried another spill could poison the city’s water system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia’s ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash, including Russia itself. After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged “this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The question of who will pay to restore Ukraine from the war has increasingly turned to the Russian state. Yellen says looking to Russia itself for funds to rebuild Ukraine “is something we ought to be pursuing.”

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan has enacted a law formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is part of sanctions announced last month by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that also include the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The eight were taken by bus on Wednesday from the Russian Embassy to Tokyo's airport, where they took a Russian government plane home. Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of its concerns about the impact of the invasion in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News