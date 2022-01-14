 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US names intelligence official to counter election threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named a career CIA official to coordinate the intelligence community's response to election threats from Russia, China and other adversaries.

Jeffrey Wichman was named election threats executive by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, said Nicole de Haay, a spokeswoman for Haines. Wichman has served at the CIA for more than 30 years including in top counterintelligence and cyber roles, de Haay said. His appointment was first reported by The New York Times.

The appointment comes amid stalled efforts to create a new intelligence center preventing foreign interference in American democracy. While experts and intelligence officials say the proposed Foreign Malign Influence Center is needed, a proposal to create the center is stalled amid disagreements over the center's size and budget.

The election threats executive is responsible for coordinating all election security efforts across the 18-member intelligence community, which include agencies that detect and deter cyberattacks, disinformation campaigns and efforts to influence politicians and policy debates.

The previous executive, Shelby Pierson, was in the spotlight after giving a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2020 election in favor of former President Donald Trump. That angered Trump, who berated the then-director of national intelligence and later replaced him.

Pierson has since taken another intelligence post.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

