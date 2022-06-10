 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US official says diplomatic push in Asia paying dividends

  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — The American diplomatic push aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the Asia-Pacific region appears to be paying dividends, with many nations showing a willingness to partner with the United States, a top State Department official said Friday.

U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press it was noteworthy that 13 nations representing 40% of the world's economy had signed on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that President Joe Biden launched in Japan at the end of May. He said that China at around the same time failed in its attempt to get a group of Pacific islands to endorse a sweeping agreement with Beijing.

People are also reading…

China had broken from its traditional approach of negotiating one-on-one with countries behind the scenes to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi on an island-hopping trip last month to try and rally 10 Pacific nations behind the agreement, which covered a broad range of areas including security and fisheries.

But he was unable to find consensus on the deal at a meeting in Fiji, and instead had to settle for smaller bilateral agreements with some of them.

“I think the fact that the Chinese foreign minister's trip, where they tried to roll out this very bold ‘take it or leave it’ initiative or partnership cooperation, wasn't really well received, indicates to me that the Pacific island countries want to have an engagement with us,” Chollet said in an interview in Bangkok.

Chollet is in the middle of a trip to Thailand, Brunei and Singapore, as U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is concurrently visiting the Philippines, South Korea, Laos and Vietnam.

In addition, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is a featured speaker on the weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia’s premier defense and security forum, and will visit Thailand next week.

The in-person outreach is part of an approach that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in May meant putting “diplomacy back at the center of American foreign policy.”

“We are determined ... to be present, be engaged — not just as visitors from Washington but on a permanent basis,” Chollet said.

The push in Asia comes amid growing concerns over China’s own efforts to expand its influence in the area.

Part of Beijing's focus has been the South China Sea, where the Philippines and Vietnam, among others, have squared off with China’s efforts to dominate the strategic waterway it claims virtually in its entirety. The U.S. and its allies have responded with so-called freedom of navigation patrols, sometimes encountering a pushback from China’s military.

Beijing already signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands in April that the U.S., Australia and others worry could lead to a Chinese naval base in the South Pacific. And on Wednesday, China and Cambodia broke ground on a port expansion project at Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, which give China a strategically important military facility on the Gulf of Thailand, though Cambodia has denied that will be the case.

In Blinken's speech at the end of May outlining the Biden administration's approach to China, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine was a “clear and present threat,” but that China's ambitions were an even greater challenge.

“Even as President Putin’s war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order – and that is the one posed by the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Many countries in the region have close ties with China, and Chollet said the U.S. approach has not been to ask any nation to choose one side or the other, but to recognize their relationships with Beijing while also being forthright with Washington's concerns.

“We are hearing that we are not just clients or countries that one transacts with, we want to be partners, and that's certainly the spirit with which we are engaging them,” he said.

At the same time, the U.S. also realizes the need to work with a global power like China on international issues, like the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, with China and the U.S. the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, he said.

“There are parts of the relationship that are conflictual where the U.S. and China just fundamentally disagree, there are parts that are competitive ... and there are parts of the relationship that are cooperative, or at least we hope that they're cooperative,” he said.

“That's unfortunately a narrowing band of issues but, for example, on climate change it's just math that we have to be able to find a way to work together if we're going to be successful.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News