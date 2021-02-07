US officials: Biden administration moves to rejoin UN Human Rights Council in another reversal of Trump foreign policies

Related to this story
House Democratic leaders will unveil legislation Monday that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child, advancing a key provision in President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
Former Secretary of State George P. Shultz, who spent most of the 1980s trying to improve Cold War relations with the Soviet Union and forging a course for peace in the Middle East, has died.
WASHINGTON (AP) — There's a crib in President Joe Biden's White House.
The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is more than an effort to convict the ex-president of inciting an insurrection. It's a chance for a public accounting of the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in 200 years.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators, including the Republican leader, wants teachers sent to the front of the line to get COVID-19 vaccines so students can get back in school buildings full-time.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lashed out Friday at “morons” in both parties who voted to kick her off her committees, a day after the House meted out the unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump.