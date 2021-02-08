US plans to reengage with UN rights council, reversing Trump

The council next session -- the first of three each year, and the only one to feature a “high-level segment” that often lures top diplomats -- runs from Feb. 22 to March 23.

Although the U.S. will have only nonvoting observer status for now, U.S. officials say the administration intends to seek one of the three full-member seats left vacant when the current council terms of Austria, Denmark and Italy — from the “Western Europe and other states group” — expire at the end of 2021.

The U.N. General Assembly makes the final choice in a vote that generally takes place in October every year to fill vacancies in three-year terms at the 47-member-state council.

U.S. engagement with the council and its predecessor, the U.N. Human Rights Commission, has been something of a political football between Republican and Democratic administrations for decades. While recognizing its shortcomings, Democratic presidents have tended to want a seat at the table while Republicans have recoiled at its criticism of Israel.