US police departments clamoring for de-escalation training

In the tire-slashing scenario, the three officers kept a distance from the man who was displaying a knife. The man was a threat, they said, but not an imminent one as long as he remained at a safe distance. The three of them quickly designated the officer who would do the speaking.

Long minutes dragged by as the officer and assailant talked and commiserated, allowing the focus of the conversation to shift away from the boss. They ended up talking about customizing cars. The man put down his knife.

After the exercise, a police officer from New Haven, Connecticut, said during the debriefing that he kept the "21-foot rule” in mind.

The 21-foot distance is sometimes referred to as the “kill zone.” It’s drilled into officers that at that distance someone armed with a knife, baseball bat or other weapon can quickly close the distance and inflict deadly injuries.

Officers who want to protect themselves and survive to go home at the end of the shift are more likely to use deadly force simply because that's what they were trained to do once that distance limit is broken.

After listening in on the post-training conversation, Wexler said he was troubled by the results he's seen from what believes to be an arbitrary rule taught in police training.