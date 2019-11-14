US presses European countries to take Islamic State fighters

“Ask them if there’s a deficit of American leadership in fighting ISIS,” he said, referring to the militant group by one of its other names and pointing out that the U.S. still has forces in Syria despite the recent Turkish invasion.

Those troops, he said, will allow the U.S. to retain the ability to launch airstrikes on IS targets and protect oil fields that the militants had once used to bring in significant revenue.

Pompeo also urged coalition participants to step up funding for U.N. relief and reconstruction projects in Iraq and Syria to allow for the return of millions of civilians displaced by years of conflict.

As the effort in Iraq and Syria goes on, Pompeo said it will also be critical to keep IS from expanding its reach to other areas, notably the Sahel region in west Africa where he said the group ``is outpacing the ability of regional governments and international partners to address the threat.”

“The fight against ISIS is a long-term test of will, a test of civilization against barbarism,” he said. “We know where we stand. Let’s work together to make sure our enemy does too.”

