US pullout from Afghanistan half done, but questions remain

McKenzie will give Austin estimates on how many troops will be needed to secure the embassy and the airport. Turkish troops have provided security at part of the airport, and negotiations are underway to determine if that will continue. At least some American troops are likely to be needed — at least in the near term — to ensure that diplomats can come and go safely from the airport.

So far, the U.S. military has none of the Taliban interference that American officials had feared at the start. But there are widespread concerns about whether financial and diplomatic support alone will prevent the Kabul government’s collapse after the international military support is gone.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Taliban said it would not attack Afghans who had worked with the U.S. military, calling on them to return to their homes and not flee the country.

The pullout officially began May 1, when the number of U.S. troops was between 2,500 and 3,500. When Biden announced the decision in April, he gave the military until Sept. 11 and promised there would be no “hasty rush to the exit” by the remaining U.S. and coalition troops.