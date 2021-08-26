US reaches deal with former prison health care contractor

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have reached consent judgments with a company accused of fraud in providing mental health and substance abuse treatment services at community clinics throughout Delaware, authorities said Thursday.

Connections Community Support Programs, which also is the former medical and behavioral health care contractor for the Department of Correction, has agreed to the entry of consent judgments totaling more that $15.3 million, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said in a news release.

The judgments resolve two lawsuits brought by the federal government alleging health care fraud under the federal False Claims Act and violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

The company, which sought bankruptcy protection in April shortly after the lawsuits were filed, agreed to the entry of a judgment for $13.7 million, plus interest, to resolve claims that it violated the False Claims Act. Those claims involved allegations that the company billed for mental health services performed by individuals who did not qualify professionally to bill Medicare or Medicaid for reimbursement.

Connections was also accused of billing Medicaid for mental health services using incorrect procedure codes for the person performing the service, resulting in higher payments than were permitted.