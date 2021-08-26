US reaches deal with former state health care contractor

The company completed a bankruptcy sale of its assets and operations in June to Conexio Care, Inc. and Coras Wellness and Behavioral Health. The settlement agreements and consent judgments between Connections and the United States must be approved by the bankruptcy court, and the final amount of any recovery will be limited by the availability of funds in the bankruptcy estate.

The False Claims Act settlement partially resolves a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two former Connections employees, who are continuing to pursue additional claims against the company and former CEO Catherine Devaney McKay.

Federal authorities are also continuing to pursue claims for violations of the Controlled Substances Act against McKay and two other Connections executives, William Northey and Steven Davis. Davis has denied the allegations against him and sought to have them dismissed. A judge has yet to rule a motion by McKay arguing that some of the allegations are barred by the passage of time, and that the government should be forced to provide a more definite statement providing specific details regarding the basis for other allegations. Prosecutors filed a motion last week seeking a default judgment against Northey for failing to respond to the complaint.