US Rep. Comer eyeing House chairmanship, not governorship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. James Comer said Thursday that he currently has no plans to run for Kentucky governor in 2023, saying his sights are on another prize — the chairmanship of a key congressional committee.

Comer lost a heartbreaking race for governor in 2015, falling short of the Republican nomination by a mere 83 votes. Matt Bevin, the GOP nominee that year, went on to defeat Democrat Jack Conway.

The following year, Comer was elected to Congress from Kentucky's 1st District, and he has quickly risen to become ranking Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

“I’m very happy doing what I’m doing right now," Comer told The Associated Press in a phone interview. "I’m in a tremendous place in Congress.”

Comer's name has been atop the list of potential GOP candidates to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who narrowly defeated Bevin in 2019. But if the GOP retakes the U.S. House next year, Comer would be in line to become chairman of the oversight panel, the chamber's main investigative committee. For now, that's his main political objective.