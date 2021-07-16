 Skip to main content
US Rep. Liz Cheney gains $1.9M in record fundraising quarter
AP

US Rep. Liz Cheney gains $1.9M in record fundraising quarter

US Rep. Liz Cheney gains $1.9M in record fundraising quarter

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Rep. Cheney of Wyoming has had a record fundraising quarter, bringing in $1.88 million. Financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday, July 15, 2021, show her campaign has over $2.8 million in the bank.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming had a second consecutive record fundraising quarter, bringing in $1.88 million from April through June, according to financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Her campaign has over $2.8 million in the bank after raising $1.54 million in the first three months of 2021, reports show.

Cheney, a Republican, faces several primary challengers after voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure her in February.

Cheney was also removed as the House Republican Conference chair, the third-highest Republican post in that chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently named Cheney to the House Select Committee to investigate the riot.

Cheney has held the only Wyoming seat in the U.S. House since 2017. She is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump has said he will endorse a Republican opponent of hers.

Cheney's top two challengers raised over $200,000 each over the past three months.

Wyoming state Rep. Chuck Gray of Casper raised $220,000 and has $322,000 in the bank, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Gray and his family members have donated $140,000 to his campaign, the newspaper reported.

State Sen. Anthony Bouchard raised $210,000 and has just over $109,000 in the bank, the Star-Tribune reported.

Cheney raised $3 million in the last election cycle and has already surpassed that, with $3.5 million in contributions in six months as she heads into the 2022 election.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

