US Rep. Liz Cheney gains $1.9M in record fundraising quarter

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming had a second consecutive record fundraising quarter, bringing in $1.88 million from April through June, according to financial reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Her campaign has over $2.8 million in the bank after raising $1.54 million in the first three months of 2021, reports show.

Cheney, a Republican, faces several primary challengers after voting in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The Wyoming Republican Party voted to censure her in February.

Cheney was also removed as the House Republican Conference chair, the third-highest Republican post in that chamber. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently named Cheney to the House Select Committee to investigate the riot.

Cheney has held the only Wyoming seat in the U.S. House since 2017. She is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump has said he will endorse a Republican opponent of hers.

Cheney's top two challengers raised over $200,000 each over the past three months.