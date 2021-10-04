 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

  • 0
US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

Members of the U.S. military and Afghan refugees play soccer at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.

 Barbara Davidson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the U.S. after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials said Monday.

Authorities have administered the vaccination to about 49,000 people since measles was detected among some of the evacuees, according to the Department of Homeland Security. That figure included refugees at staging areas in Europe and the Middle East, as well as those who had already arrived at U.S. military bases before the pause.

The measles outbreak, detected in 24 people, had put on hold one of the largest refugee resettlement efforts in U.S. history, dubbed Operation Allies Welcome, and stranded about 15,000 at overseas transit points.

“The success of this vaccination campaign demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of arriving Afghan evacuees, the personnel assisting this mission, and the American people,” Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, the DHS chief medical officer, said in announcing the completion of the effort.

Everyone coming from Afghanistan in the evacuation is also tested for COVID-19 and about 84 percent of the refugees in the U.S. and at overseas transit points have now been vaccinated for the virus, officials said.

People are also reading…

The U.S. evacuated about 120,000 people in the chaotic days following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August. They were a mix of U.S. citizens, Afghans with legal permanent residency or who were applying for visas and refugee status along with their families.

There are about 53,000 Afghans currently staying at eight U.S. military bases receiving medical care and other assistance before they settle around the U.S.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of U.S. Northern Command, told reporters Thursday that about 4,000 Afghans at the U.S. bases have completed medical screening and the 21-day quarantine required after receiving the vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox that most Americans receive in childhood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

Once a hero, Oregon congressional candidate funds questioned

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alek Skarlatos, a hero soldier-turned-Republican congressional candidate, started a nonprofit shortly after his 2020 defeat in a western Oregon race, pledging to advocate for veterans “left high and dry” by the country "they put their lives on the line for."

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

Biden vows to 'get it done,' but talks drag on $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to “get it done” as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations.

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

Women's March targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women's March of the Biden administration headed straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City real estate agent joins the family business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News