US, Russia hold 'professional' arms talks despite tensions

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said Wednesday's Geneva talks were a positive step, “but the two sides need to accelerate the pace" of meetings because the goal must be to begin negotiations aimed at reducing a whole range of nuclear weapons. He said the intent should be to get negotiations started before the end of the year.

Biden told reporters in Geneva after his June 16 meeting with Putin that the strategic security dialogue should show results in a matter of months.

“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” he said, adding that it should lead to action not only on nuclear weapons issues but also cybersecurity and other matters.

One hurdle in the talks is Russia’s demand that the U.S. stop resisting limits on its missile defenses, which the Russians view as a long-term threat and the Americans see as a deterrent to war.

The missile defense dispute has shot down past efforts to broaden the scope of arms control negotiations to include more than the traditional category of “strategic,” or long-range, nuclear missiles. Now it is among several disagreements — magnified by mutual distrust — likely to determine whether the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can avoid a new arms race.