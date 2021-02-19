US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday added a layer of sanctions to a Russian vessel and the shipowner for their work on a new gas pipeline from Russia that is strongly opposed in the U.S. and eastern Europe.

But the move was immediately criticized as inadequate by senior Republican lawmakers who noted the administration had not penalized any additional companies or individuals for work on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. They also said the new sanctions were redundant as they duplicate existing penalties that the Trump administration had imposed on the pipelaying ship Fortuna and its owner KVT-RUS in January.

The sanctions were announced in a report submitted to Congress by the State Department late Friday night, three days after a Feb. 16 deadline for its delivery had passed. Congressional aides expressed surprise that the word “Russia” did not appear in the report except in its title and that it did not discuss in detail any consultations with U.S. partners and allies that would be affected.