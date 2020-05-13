US says Chinese hackers likely targeting virus researchers
View Comments
AP

US says Chinese hackers likely targeting virus researchers

US says Chinese hackers likely targeting virus researchers

FILE - In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Department of Justice says in a statement that hackers have been attempting to obtain intellectual property and public health data related to vaccines, treatments, and testing. 

 Andrew Harnik

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s cyber division warned on Wednesday that hackers backed by the Chinese government may be attempting to steal the work of researchers dealing with the response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the FBI and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said that health care and pharmaceutical researchers need to be alert to potential attacks and should take measures to protect their data.

Neither organization released names of any specific institutions that had been targeted. The Department of Justice said institutions that have received media attention for their efforts related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, should assume that they would be targeted and should take precautions.

“The potential theft of this information jeopardizes the delivery of secure, effective, and efficient treatment options,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

It comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries over the source of the outbreak and Trump administration complaints that China did not adequately alert the world to the danger posed by the new coronavirus. China has urged the U.S. to "stop unwarranted accusations.”

U.S. authorities have also long said that Chinese government hackers have stolen economic and academic data.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim
National Politics

Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared likely to reject President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seemed less clear about exactly how to handle subpoenas from Congress and the Manhattan district attorney for Trump's tax, bank and financial records.

+3
Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim
National Politics

Supreme Court appears likely to reject Trump immunity claim

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared likely to reject President Donald Trump's claim that he is immune from criminal investigation while in office. But the court seemed less clear about exactly how to handle subpoenas from Congress and the Manhattan district attorney for Trump's tax, bank and financial records.

Obama lashes out at Trump in call with supporters
National Politics

Obama lashes out at Trump in call with supporters

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster” during a conversation with ex-members of his administration, according to a recording obtained by Yahoo News.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News