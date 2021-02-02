US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review

The United States on Tuesday declared the military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar a coup, and said it would look for ways to impose more sanctions or other penalties on the country's military and officers.

The military power grab poses challenges for the two-week-old Biden administration, which says it wants to support wobbly democracy movements globally, but also wants to avoid driving countries like Myanmar toward China.

And with Myanmar's generals already under U.S. sanctions over the brutal campaign against the country's Muslim Rohingya minority, it was unclear how much impact any new penalties could have. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, an ardent supporter of Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called Tuesday for “the strongest possible sanctions" and a U.S.-led effort to rally international condemnation against the coup leaders, including in the United Nations.

Biden administration officials had held off on describing the military’s weekend roundup as an outright takeover. The country's military leaders said in a televised address they were taking power for a one-year state of emergency and claimed their move was lawful under the constitution. State Department officials said Tuesday they were satisfied the move met the legal definition of a coup.