 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US security officials in Mexico for migration talks
0 Comments
AP

US security officials in Mexico for migration talks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior members of President Joe Biden's administration are in Mexico Tuesday for talks on addressing illegal migration to the U.S., according to the White House.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are leading the delegation to meet with senior Mexican government officials about working jointly to slow crossings along the U.S. southern border. Officials were also set to discuss other economic and security issues as well as COVID-19 response.

The visit comes a day after Vice President Kamala Harris, who was tapped by Biden to lead the administration's efforts to stem the “root causes” of migration from Central America, spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reiterate that addressing the issue was a “top priority” for the administration.

U.S. border authorities reported large numbers of arrivals at the Mexican border in June, with significant increases in people arriving in families and children traveling alone. The trend appeared to continue in July, despite soaring temperatures that often deter people from coming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildlife ranger captures amazing footage of an endangered basking shark in Scotland

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News