US Sen. Cruz joins Laxalt in campaign stops around Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Adam Laxalt, a candidate for the Nevada GOP primary for Senate, made campaign stops in northern Nevada ahead of a planned Friday rally in suburban Las Vegas.

Laxalt’s campaign said the prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump will talk about energy and affordability issues and the stakes of the Senate race during the afternoon event at Sun City Anthem in Henderson.

Laxalt characterizes his bid to unseat Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as an effort to flip the Senate majority to Republican.

Laxalt and Cruz made stops Thursday in Gardnerville, Fallon and Sparks, where KOLO-TV reports Laxalt criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security.

Both Laxalt and Cortez Masto served as Nevada attorney general, and Laxalt has made law enforcement a theme of his campaign.

Cortez Masto campaign aide Sigalle Reshef responded Friday, saying Cortez Masto “has worked with Republicans to deliver billions of dollars in border security funding” and led efforts in the Senate to support Nevada law enforcement.

Reshef characterized Cruz as a "leading insurrectionist in the Senate” and accused Laxalt of enlisting Cruz to continue to deny that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.

Laxalt, a Navy veteran, served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2020 campaign in Nevada, and led failed legal challenges to Democratic President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state.

Laxalt is vying for the Republican party nomination in June with Reno businessman and U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown.

Cortez Masto has no primary challenger and a more than 5-to-1 advantage in campaign funds to spend over either of the GOP candidates.

