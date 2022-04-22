 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US Sen. Cruz joins Laxalt in Nevada to bash Cortez Masto

  • Updated
  • 0

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas joined Adam Laxalt, a GOP candidate for Senate from Nevada, in bashing Nevada’s senior Democratic U.S. senator during a campaign rally Friday at an affluent retirement enclave in suburban Las Vegas.

“Nevada is at the very front of the battle to take this country back,” Cruz said to applause from an audience of about 140 people at a ballroom in Sun City Anthem. “I’m here today because I’m supporting my friend, Adam Laxalt.”

Laxalt, who characterizes his bid to unseat Democratic Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as an effort to flip the evenly split Senate to Republican, emphasized the support that he and Cruz have from former President Donald Trump.

Laxalt served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2020 campaign in Nevada, and led failed legal challenges to Democratic President Joe Biden’s win in the battleground state.

Cruz mocked and derided Biden and joined Laxalt in linking Cortez Masto to a key campaign issue heading toward the June 14 GOP primary — the cost of gasoline. Cruz tied prices not to war in Ukraine, but to Biden campaign promises and administration policies.

People are also reading…

“When you go fill up your truck and it’s 100 bucks or 150 bucks,” Cruz said, “when a mom today, coming home from school fills up her minivan and it’s 150 bucks to do it. That’s hurting people in this state. It’s hurting people across the country.”

Nevada Democratic Victory representative, Olivia Davis, pointed to Laxalt’s work, after he lost his 2018 bid for governor in Nevada, with a Washington, D.C., law firm that represents a major oil company reaping profits from high prices.

“While Nevadans are paying high gas prices at the pump, Adam Laxalt has tried to blame everyone but his D.C. law firm’s big oil clients for rising prices,” Davis said.

Laxalt, during the rally, never mentioned his primary opponent, Reno businessman and U.S. Army veteran Sam Brown.

Laxalt and Cruz made stops Thursday in northern Nevada, where Laxalt also criticized Cortez Masto’s stance on coronavirus policies and border security.

Both Laxalt and Cortez Masto served as Nevada attorney general, and Laxalt has made law enforcement a theme of his campaign.

Cortez Masto campaign aide Sigalle Reshef responded Friday, saying Cortez Masto “has worked with Republicans to deliver billions of dollars in border security funding” and led efforts in the Senate to support Nevada law enforcement.

Cortez Masto has no primary challenger and a more than 5-to-1 advantage in campaign funds to spend over either of the GOP candidates.

Laxalt told the crowd they can expect a Cortez Masto television advertising blitz, but that they can’t trust the media. He directed his supporters to his internet website instead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest sparked by far-right demos continues in Sweden

Unrest has broken out in southern Sweden despite police moving a rally by an anti-Islam far-right group, which was planning to burn a Quran among other things, to a new location as a preventive measure. Scuffles and unrest were reported in the southern town of Landskrona after a demonstration scheduled there by the Danish right-wing party Stram Kurs party was moved to the nearby city of Malmo. Up to 100 mostly young people threw stones, set cars, tires and dustbins on fire, and put up a barrier fence that obstructed traffic, Swedish police said. The situation had calmed down in Landskrona by late Saturday but remains tense.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korea's Kim attends parade honoring grandfather

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a massive civilian parade in the capital Pyongyang to celebrate a milestone birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather. State TV showed thousands marching in a choreographed display of loyalty to the Kim family. There were no reports of Kim making a speech during Friday’s event, which also did not showcase military hardware. Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated preparations for a large military parade that could take place on the April 25 anniversary of North Korea’s army and display the most advanced weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. There’s also expectation that Pyongyang will escalate its weapons tests in the coming weeks or months while diplomacy is stalled.

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia renews strikes on Ukraine capital, hits other cities

Russia has resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. Saturday's strikes are a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite a pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Texts show Utah Sen. Lee's early work to overturn election

Utah Sen. Mike Lee worked on early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, helping push legally dubious schemes to keep then-President Donald Trump in power, before he shifted course and quickly backed away. His efforts, revealed in text messages obtained by the House panel investigating last year’s Capitol insurrection, drew quick condemnation Friday from his reelection challengers. Lee encouraged top Trump advisers to embrace Sidney Powell, a Republican lawyer who later spread wild and baseless claims of a rigged election. The messages from Lee to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Rep. Chip Roy, a Texas Republican, were first reported by CNN.

Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

Yellen weighs costs of war on Russia's frozen assets

The mounting economic damage to Ukraine from Russia’s ongoing bombardment has the U.S. and its allies speeding billions in aid to the beleaguered country — and looking for other sources of cash, including Russia itself. After the U.S. announced $1.3 billion in new economic assistance and military aid to Ukraine on Thursday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged “this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild.” The question of who will pay to restore Ukraine from the war has increasingly turned to the Russian state. Yellen says looking to Russia itself for funds to rebuild Ukraine “is something we ought to be pursuing.”

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favored nation' status

Japan has enacted a law formally revoking Russia's “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is part of sanctions announced last month by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that also include the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The eight were taken by bus on Wednesday from the Russian Embassy to Tokyo's airport, where they took a Russian government plane home. Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of its concerns about the impact of the invasion in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Cocaine' plops out of stuffed reindeer at Los Angeles donation center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News