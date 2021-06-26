US Sen. Ron Johnson: Liberals feel America isn't good enough

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday that America is making progress on racism but liberals feel it's not good enough and they want to impose their agenda on everyone else.

Johnson made the remarks at the state Republican convention at a Wisconsin Dells resort. He took to the stage to Guns N' Roses “Welcome to the Jungle” and roaring applause. He spent most of his speech bashing liberals, saying they've grown angrier and angrier over the last decade.

“For some reason their leaders are not really satisfied with what America represents,” Johnson said. “America’s not perfect. We have that original sin from slavery. But we’ve made progress. We’ve continuously improved. That’s not good enough for the left. They’ve got to impose everything they want on the rest of us. We just want to be left alone."

Johnson has taken criticism in recent months for advocating for alternative treatments for COVID-19 in lieu of vaccines. This month, YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week because he violated the company's COVID-19 misinformation policies. He has scheduled a news conference Monday in Milwaukee to bring together people who had adverse reactions to the vaccine.