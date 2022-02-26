 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Sen. Sanders to hold telephone town hall with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be holding a statewide telephone town meeting with Vermonters next week.

Sanders, an independent, said he wants to hear from Vermonters about the challenges they face and how the federal government can address issues important to them.

“The last two years have been incredibly difficult for all of us,” Sanders said in a written statement. “I want to hear directly from Vermonters about how they are doing, what they have learned, and what they need. At the end of the day, we have got to make sure the federal government is working for our people and our communities."

The telephone town meeting takes place on Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. Vermonters are expected to get a phone call inviting them to participate and then another call when the meeting starts to connect them, Sanders' office said. People who want to make sure they get a call, can register on Sanders' website, under For Vermonters, Vermont Events.

The event will also be livestreamed on Sanders' Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

