PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's candidates for the U.S. Senate are taking part in a second debate.

It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at the University of Rhode Island's Kingston Campus.

Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse faces Republican challenger Robert Flanders.

Whitehouse is seeking a third term. One of the leading voices in the Senate to do more to address climate change, he has been harshly critical of President Donald Trump.

Flanders is a former state Supreme Court justice. He's critical of Whitehouse's focus on climate change and says he could get more done for the state.

The forum is open to the public.

URI, The Providence Journal and The Public's Radio are hosting it. They'll stream the event live online and The Public's Radio will be on air.

