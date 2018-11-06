Try 1 month for 99¢

Arizona

0 of 1,489 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Kyrsten Sinema, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Martha McSally, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Angela Green, Grn 0 - 0 percent

California

0 of 24,312 precincts - 0 percent

Kevin de Leon, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Dianne Feinstein, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Connecticut

0 of 715 precincts - 0 percent

Chris Murphy, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Matthew Corey, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Richard Lion, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Jeff Russell, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Delaware

0 of 435 precincts - 0 percent

Tom Carper, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Robert Arlett, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Demitri Theodoropoulos, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Nadine Frost, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Florida

0 of 6,111 precincts - 0 percent

Bill Nelson, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Rick Scott, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Hawaii

0 of 249 precincts - 0 percent

Mazie Hirono, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Ron Curtis, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Indiana

0 of 5,375 precincts - 0 percent

Joe Donnelly, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mike Braun, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Lucy Brenton, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Maine

0 of 574 precincts - 0 percent

Zak Ringelstein, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Eric Brakey, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Angus King, Ind (i) 0 - 0 percent

Maryland

0 of 1,991 precincts - 0 percent

Ben Cardin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Tony Campbell, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Arvin Vohra, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Neal Simon, Una 0 - 0 percent

Massachusetts

0 of 2,173 precincts - 0 percent

Elizabeth Warren, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Geoff Diehl, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Shiva Ayyadurai, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Michigan

0 of 4,808 precincts - 0 percent

Debbie Stabenow, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

John James, GOP 0 - 0 percent

George Huffman, UST 0 - 0 percent

Marcia Squier, Grn 0 - 0 percent

John Wilhelm, NLP 0 - 0 percent

Minnesota

0 of 4,113 precincts - 0 percent

Amy Klobuchar, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jim Newberger, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Paula Overby, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Dennis Schuller, LMN 0 - 0 percent

Minnesota - U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

0 of 4,113 precincts - 0 percent

Tina Smith, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Karin Housley, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Jerry Trooien, Una 0 - 0 percent

Sarah Wellington, LMN 0 - 0 percent

Mississippi

0 of 1,797 precincts - 0 percent

David Baria, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Roger Wicker, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Danny Bedwell, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Shawn O'Hara, RP 0 - 0 percent

Mississippi - U.S. Senate Unexpired Term

0 of 1,797 precincts - 0 percent

Tobey Bartee, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike Espy, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Cindy Hyde-Smith, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Chris McDaniel, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Missouri

0 of 3,256 precincts - 0 percent

Josh Hawley, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Claire McCaskill, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Japheth Campbell, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Jo Crain, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Craig O'Dear, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Montana

0 of 669 precincts - 0 percent

Jon Tester, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Matt Rosendale, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Rick Breckenridge, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Nebraska

0 of 1,389 precincts - 0 percent

Jane Raybould, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Deb Fischer, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jim Schultz, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Nevada

0 of 1,976 precincts - 0 percent

Jacky Rosen, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Dean Heller, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Kamau Bakari, IAP 0 - 0 percent

Tim Hagan, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Barry Michaels, NPP 0 - 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 0 - 0 percent

New Jersey

0 of 6,346 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Menendez, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Bob Hugin, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Tricia Flanagan, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Madelyn Hoffman, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Kimple, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Natalie Rivera, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Murray Sabrin, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Hank Schroeder, Ind 0 - 0 percent

New Mexico

0 of 1,492 precincts - 0 percent

Martin Heinrich, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Mick Rich, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Gary Johnson, Lib 0 - 0 percent

New York

0 of 15,598 precincts - 0 percent

Kirsten Gillibrand, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Chele C. Farley, GOP 0 - 0 percent

North Dakota

0 of 424 precincts - 0 percent

Heidi Heitkamp, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Cramer, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Ohio

0 of 8,904 precincts - 0 percent

Sherrod Brown, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jim Renacci, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Pennsylvania

0 of 9,163 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Casey, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Lou Barletta, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Neal Gale, Grn 0 - 0 percent

Dale Kerns, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Rhode Island

0 of 421 precincts - 0 percent

Sheldon Whitehouse, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Robert Flanders, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Tennessee

0 of 1,969 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Phil Bredesen, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Marsha Blackburn, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Trudy Austin, Ind 0 - 0 percent

John Carico, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Dean Hill, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Kevin McCants, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Breton Phillips, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Kris Todd, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Texas

0 of 7,949 precincts - 0 percent

Beto O'Rourke, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Ted Cruz, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Neal Dikeman, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Utah

0 of 2,492 precincts - 0 percent -Open

Jenny Wilson, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mitt Romney, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Tim Aalders, CST 0 - 0 percent

Craig Bowden, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Reed McCandless, IAP 0 - 0 percent

Vermont

0 of 275 precincts - 0 percent

Lawrence Zupan, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Folasade Adeluola, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Russell Beste, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Bruce Busa, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Edward Gilbert, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Reid Kane, LUn 0 - 0 percent

Brad Peacock, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Bernie Sanders, Ind (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jon Svitavsky, Ind 0 - 0 percent

Virginia

0 of 2,567 precincts - 0 percent

Tim Kaine, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Corey Stewart, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Matt Waters, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Washington

0 of 2,000 precincts - 0 percent

Maria Cantwell, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Susan Hutchison, GOP 0 - 0 percent

West Virginia

0 of 1,735 precincts - 0 percent

Joe Manchin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Patrick Morrisey, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Rusty Hollen, Lib 0 - 0 percent

Wisconsin

0 of 3,676 precincts - 0 percent

Tammy Baldwin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Leah Vukmir, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Wyoming

0 of 482 precincts - 0 percent

John Barrasso, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

Gary Trauner, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Joseph Porambo, Lib 0 - 0 percent

