US Senate confirms Menendez as federal judge in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Magistrate Judge Kate M. Menendez has been confirmed by the Senate to fill Minnesota's federal court vacancy, the state's two senators announced over the weekend.

Menendez was nominated by President Joe Biden in September. She appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in early November to take questions and talk about her five-year stint as a magistrate judge, the Star Tribune reported.

Menendez previously served as a federal public defender for more than 18 years. Her experience includes several adjunct law professor roles, including at the University of Minnesota, Hamline University and St. Thomas University.

Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith said in a joint statement Saturday that Menendez was recommended by the judicial selection committee, comprised of prominent members of Minnesota’s legal community.

“Judge Menendez has dedicated her career to making our state a more just place," Klobuchar said.

