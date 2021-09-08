US Senate race in Pennsylvania takes personal turn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican primary for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat turned personal Wednesday, as real estate developer Jeff Bartos slammed rival Sean Parnell for allegations related to his contentious divorce and child custody dispute. Parnell, the Trump-endorsed candidate, accused Bartos of lying and demanded he drop out of the race.

The attack was the sharpest yet of the primary for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

Republicans and Democrats each have a big field of candidates for the open seat in the politically divided state, and the race is expected to be competitive and among a handful that could determine control of the Senate next year.

Bartos launched the attack by bringing up restraining orders sought by Parnell's wife in 2017 and in 2018 during divorce proceedings that are still ongoing.

Parnell's campaign disputed the notion that the temporary orders — granted prior to a hearing involving both parties — were evidence of any wrongdoing. Neither lasted more than a matter of days.