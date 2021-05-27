US Supreme Court asked to not consider Wyoming coal lawsuit

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The federal government has argued that the U.S. Supreme Court should not take up a lawsuit in Wyoming over a blocked coal export terminal because the company behind the proposal is bankrupt and won't be building the project.

U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued in a brief that there is no legal controversy for the high court to consider because the Millennium Bulk Terminal project won't proceed, The Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday.

The proposed terminal’s parent company Lighthouse Resources Inc. declared bankruptcy in December. It then failed to find an interested buyer for the terminal.

The brief is the latest obstacle preventing Wyoming and Montana from pursuing efforts to ship coal from the Powder River Basin to overseas markets.