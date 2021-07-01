 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US Supreme Court ruling could help Kansas defend voting laws
0 Comments
AP

US Supreme Court ruling could help Kansas defend voting laws

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday narrowing a landmark federal voting rights law could help Kansas defend election measures enacted by Republican state legislators.

That assessment came both from Republican state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Mark Johnson, a veteran election-law attorney and adjunct law professor at the University of Kansas, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports. The new state laws took effect Thursday and are being challenged in separate lawsuits in federal and state courts.

Among other things, Kansas now limits the number of absentee ballots people can deliver to election officials for others and bars out-of-state groups from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters. GOP lawmakers enacted the changes over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto and called them anti-fraud measures. Voting-rights groups say they hinder voter education and registration.

The U.S. Supreme Court decision narrowed the Civil Rights-era federal Voting Rights Act's scope.

Schmidt said the decision sends a strong message that states can take steps to secure their elections.

Johnson said the decision doesn't help either Kansas lawsuit by changing how how courts approach such cases.

“Judges will say ‘Well, the Supreme Court isn’t too sympathetic to these types of cases and so there is no reason we have to be,’” he said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Storm Lake schools partner with BVU to provide student teaching experience

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News