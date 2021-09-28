 Skip to main content
US to allow visa-free travel for visitors from Croatia
AP

US to allow visa-free travel for visitors from Croatia

US to allow visa-free travel for visitors from Croatia

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters.

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government said Tuesday that Croatia would soon join the countries whose people can visit without a visa in a sign of closer economic and security ties.

The State Department and Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement that the European nation of about 4 million would join the program no later than Dec. 1.

It is the 40th country to be added to the visa waiver program.

People will be able to come to the U.S. for up to 90 days for tourism or business without a visa. The countries in the program must meet requirements related to counterterrorism, law enforcement, immigration enforcement, document security, and border management.

Croatia’s entry into the program amounts to “recognition of our countries’ shared economic and security interests,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the designation.

“I congratulate Croatia for becoming the 40th member of the VWP after having met strict requirements, and I look forward to our continued close cooperation on key priorities," he added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

