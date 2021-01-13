US to block cotton from China region targeted in crackdown

The consortium estimates the U.S. ban affects about 20% of the global cotton supply.

Some manufacturers have argued against a region-wide order, saying it can penalize legitimate producers and because it can be hard to ensure tainted raw materials do not enter the supply chain. That is especially true with Chinese cotton that is used to make clothing for export in other countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The U.S. imported about $9 billion worth of cotton goods from China overall last year, according to Brenda Smith, the executive assistant commissioner at Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade. That does not include products from third countries.

Only about $10 million in tomato products entered the U.S. from China last year, Smith said.

In November, the U.S. blocked goods from a company that controls about a third of cotton production in the Uighur regio n and about 6% of all cotton globally. Under that order, CBP has stopped 43 shipments from entering the U.S., worth more than $2 million in all, Smith said.