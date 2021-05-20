US to ramp up tracking of domestic extremism on social media

U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, said he’s concerned about information gathered by the CIA being used indirectly by agencies like DHS and the FBI. Stewart also questioned the department’s plans to contract with private companies for social media data.

“I understand there are concerns regarding domestic terrorism,” Stewart said. “I support those efforts so long as (they) do not breach the wall between using intelligence assets that are supposed to be focused on foreign threats.”

He added: “You can’t backdoor that by saying, ‘We won’t, but we’ll pay Google to do that for us.’”

Cohen, who previously worked for DHS under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said the department would not tap private companies to collect intelligence that it would otherwise be barred from collecting. “We cannot hire them to do things that we can’t do under our own authorities,” he said.

The Jan. 6 riot, in which a mob seeking to stop the certification of Biden’s victory ransacked the Capitol, exposed intelligence weaknesses across law enforcement. Police on scene were left unequipped to stop the rioters, many of whom were carrying bear spray, metal pipes, and even guns.