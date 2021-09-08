US to reevaluate review of Alaska petroleum reserve

Daniel-Davis' memo does not go into great detail on areas the department deemed problematic but describes the 2020 plan as containing provisions that “reduce environmental protections in favor of further promoting oil and gas development."

Daniel-Davis said the Bureau of Land Management was not to offer for lease tracts in the areas that would be newly opened under the Trump-era plan while the evaluation was under way.

She said the agency would provide the status of its review and “related actions” within 120 days from the date of the memo.

The Interior Department “is committed to protecting public health, conserving land, water, and wildlife, and ensuring that management of our public lands and oceans is guided by science, equity, and community engagement," spokesperson Tyler Cherry said in a written statement.

The announced review is in line with Biden's directive “to review and address agency regulations and programs that conflict with this Administration’s climate priorities,” the statement says.