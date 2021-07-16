US to send first vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin making its first COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa in the coming days, with the ultimate goal of sharing 25 million doses this summer across the continent in partnership with the African Union.

The first donated doses will be sent to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Burkina Faso, said State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter, with the U.S. working with the COVAX global vaccine alliance. In all, doses will eventually go to 49 African countries.

According to the White House, Djibouti and Burkina Faso will each receive 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600.

“The United States has partnered with Sub-Saharan Africa’s nations for decades, working alongside African governments, regional institutions, civil society and others on the continent to foster opportunities and address global challenges," said NSC Senior Director for Africa Dana Banks. “The COVID-19 pandemic is no different.”

Nongovernmental organizations praised the Biden move to begin vaccine sharing with Africa, but warned doses aren't arriving quickly enough to slow deadly outbreaks.