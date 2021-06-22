 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters
0 Comments
AP

US wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters and equipment have raised the national preparedness to level 4 — which is unusual for June.

The National Interagency Fire Center said Tuesday that it’s the second earliest it reached what it calls preparedness level 4 on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years that it has reached the level 4 in June.

More than 8,700 wildland firefighters across the U.S. are currently battling 47 large wildfires that have burned more than 800 square miles (2,070 square kilometers), officials said. Arizona had 14 of those fires, followed by California with seven.

Officials said there have been more than 29,000 wildfires so far this year, about 4,000 more than the 10-year average.

“We are seeing fire behavior as if it were in the middle to late August instead of still June,” said Jessica Gardetto, a fire center spokeswoman with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Most wildfires are quickly put out by firefighters stationed in the areas where they are posted before they grow to sizes that require assistance from firefighters from other states. However, wildfire officials have said much of the U.S. West is immersed in a drought that will likely make putting out fires more challenging for firefighters — a primary reason for bumping the risk level to level 4.

“We are planning for a lot of large fire activity throughout the West, though we're not there yet,” Gardetto said.

She said another potential problem for fire managers is that federal agencies are competing to recruit new firefighters who can find better-paying jobs elsewhere in the current economy.

“There's not technically a shortage of firefighters because we always overprepare,” Gardetto said, “but it's a concern right now.”

More than 80% of wildfires annually are started by people, often while enjoying outdoor activities or using fireworks.

“This is that time of year when we see a lot of human-caused fires, and that really does not help the situation,” Gardetto said. “Firefighters could use some help right now.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News