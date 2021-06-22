US wildfire officials see increasing demand for firefighters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. wildfire officials expecting increased fire activity and more demand for firefighters and equipment have raised the national preparedness to level 4 — which is unusual for June.

The National Interagency Fire Center said Tuesday that it’s the second earliest it reached what it calls preparedness level 4 on the 1-5 scale since 1990. It’s also only the fourth time in the last 20 years that it has reached the level 4 in June.

More than 8,700 wildland firefighters across the U.S. are currently battling 47 large wildfires that have burned more than 800 square miles (2,070 square kilometers), officials said. Arizona had 14 of those fires, followed by California with seven.

Officials said there have been more than 29,000 wildfires so far this year, about 4,000 more than the 10-year average.

“We are seeing fire behavior as if it were in the middle to late August instead of still June,” said Jessica Gardetto, a fire center spokeswoman with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.