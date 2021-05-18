US wildland firefighting force urged to get vaccinated

“We’re not in a good position currently,” said Dan Smith, one of seven members of the National Multi-agency Coordinating Group at the center. “It will all be weather-dependent, but it’s looking like another tough season.”

Smith, who is with the National Association of State Foresters, said he and his colleagues representing federal agencies and tribes will be discussing policies surrounding COVID-19 later this week.

“Most of the people I work with have been vaccinated,” he said. “But I’m in the later stage of my career, and I don’t hang out with the young, on-the-line firefighters.”

With the vaccination rate among firefighters unknown, fire camps will operate like last year with multiple precautions to reduce coronavirus infections.

“All that added cost would not be necessary if everybody got vaccinated,” Little said.

Little has been vaccinated and encourages others to get vaccinated as well. But in April he issued an executive order banning state government from requiring or issuing so-called COVID-19 “vaccine passports.” The order also prohibits state agencies from providing information on people’s vaccine status to other people, companies or government entities.