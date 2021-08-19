USDA head visits Vermont, hears about farm runoff reductions

“And much of what you talked about today you will see in that plan,” he told the panel. “You will see a desire to invest heavily in soil health. You'll see a focus on not just climate-smart agriculture practices but those that adapt and mitigate to the impacts of climate; you'll will see a focus the need for data and the ability of spreading that data down into the local and regional areas so decisions can be made at the ground level. You'll see an increased interest in research and development.”