By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Utah.
U.S. Senate
Jenny Wilson, Dem
U.S. Senate
Mitt Romney, GOP
U.S. Senate
Craig Bowden, Lib
U.S. Senate
Tim Aalders, CST
U.S. Senate
Reed McCandless, IAP
U.S. House - District 1
Lee Castillo, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Rob Bishop (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Adam Davis, Grn
U.S. House - District 1
Eric Eliason, UUT
U.S. House - District 2
Shireen Ghorbani, Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Chris Stewart (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Jeffrey Whipple, Lib
U.S. House - District 2
Jan Garbett, UUT
U.S. House - District 3
James Singer, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
John Curtis (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Gregory Duerden, IAP
U.S. House - District 3
Melanie McCoard, UUT
U.S. House - District 4
Ben McAdams, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Mia Love (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Chase Winder, GOP
State Senate - District 3
Gene Davis (i), Dem
State Senate - District 3
Jeremy Egan, GOP
State Senate - District 4
Jani Iwamoto (i), Dem
State Senate - District 4
Alan Monsen, GOP
State Senate - District 5
Karen Mayne (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Kimdyl Allen, GOP
State Senate - District 8
Kathleen Riebe, Dem
State Senate - District 8
Brian Zehnder (i), GOP
State Senate - District 8
John Jackson, UUT
State Senate - District 9
Kirk Cullimore, GOP
State Senate - District 9
Alexander Castagno, UUT
State Senate - District 11
Christian Burridge, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Dan McCay, GOP
State Senate - District 12
Clare Collard, Dem
State Senate - District 12
Daniel Thatcher (i), GOP
State Senate - District 12
Abrian Velarde, Grn
State Senate - District 15
Keith Grover, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Tommy Williams, IAP
State Senate - District 15
Lee Houghton, UUT
State Senate - District 17
Michael Keil, Dem
State Senate - District 18
Jason Yu, Dem
State Senate - District 18
Ann Millner (i), GOP
State Senate - District 18
Kevin Bryan, Lib
State Senate - District 21
Jake Penrod, Dem
State Senate - District 21
Jerry Stevenson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 22
Stuart Adams (i), GOP
State Senate - District 26
Eileen Gallagher, Dem
State Senate - District 26
Ronald Winterton, GOP
State Senate - District 26
Cathy Callow-Heusser, UUT
State Senate - District 28
Mark Chambers, Dem
State Senate - District 28
Evan Vickers (i), GOP
State House - District 1
Joshua Hardy, Dem
State House - District 1
Joel Ferry, GOP
State House - District 1
Sherry Phipps, CST
State House - District 2
Tyler Allred, Dem
State House - District 2
Jefferson Moss (i), GOP
State House - District 3
Marilyn Mecham, Dem
State House - District 3
Val Potter (i), GOP
State House - District 4
Josh Brundage, Dem
State House - District 5
Karina Andelin Brown, Dem
State House - District 5
Casey Snider, GOP
State House - District 6
Cory Maloy (i), GOP
State House - District 7
David Owen, Dem
State House - District 7
Kyle Andersen, GOP
State House - District 8
Deana Froerer, Dem
State House - District 8
Steve Waldrip, GOP
State House - District 9
Kathie Darby, Dem
State House - District 9
Calvin Musselman, GOP
State House - District 10
Lawanna Shurtliff, Dem
State House - District 10
Lorraine Brown, GOP
State House - District 11
Jason Allen, Dem
State House - District 11
Kelly Miles (i), GOP
State House - District 12
Rick Jones, Dem
State House - District 12
Mike Schultz (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Tab Uno, Dem
State House - District 13
Paul Ray (i), GOP
State House - District 14
Shanell Day, Dem
State House - District 14
Karianne Lisonbee (i), GOP
State House - District 15
Rich Miller, Dem
State House - District 15
Brad Wilson (i), GOP
State House - District 16
Cheryl Nunn, Dem
State House - District 16
Steve Handy (i), GOP
State House - District 16
Brent Zimmerman, Lib
State House - District 17
Dawn Nunn, Dem
State House - District 17
Stewart Barlow (i), GOP
State House - District 18
Adam Alba, Dem
State House - District 18
Timothy Hawkes (i), GOP
State House - District 19
Courtney Jones, Dem
State House - District 19
Raymond Ward (i), GOP
State House - District 19
Joe Speciale, Lib
State House - District 20
Ryan Jones, Dem
State House - District 21
Debbie Vigil, Dem
State House - District 21
Douglas Sagers (i), GOP
State House - District 22
Susan Duckworth (i), Dem
State House - District 22
Barbara Stallone, GOP
State House - District 22
Marilee Roose, CST
State House - District 22
Amber Christiansen Beltran, Lib
State House - District 23
Sandra Hollins (i), Dem
State House - District 23
Arnold Jones, GOP
State House - District 24
Scott Rosenbush, GOP
State House - District 25
Joel Briscoe (i), Dem
State House - District 25
Gary Gabrielson, GOP
State House - District 25
Cabot Nelson, UUT
State House - District 26
Angela Romero (i), Dem
State House - District 26
Man Hung, GOP
State House - District 26
Jonathan Greene, Lib
State House - District 27
Elisabeth Luntz, Dem
State House - District 27
Brady Brammer, GOP
State House - District 27
Curt Crosby, IAP
State House - District 27
Joe Buchman, Lib
State House - District 28
Brian King (i), Dem
State House - District 29
Kerry Wayne, Dem
State House - District 29
Lee Perry (i), GOP
State House - District 30
Mike Winder (i), GOP
State House - District 31
Elizabeth Weight (i), Dem
State House - District 31
Fred Johnson, GOP
State House - District 31
Brian Fabbi, UUT
State House - District 32
Suzanne Harrison, Dem
State House - District 32
Brad Bonham, GOP
State House - District 32
Bjorn Jones, UUT
State House - District 33
Ira Hatch, Dem
State House - District 33
Craig Hall (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Edward Bodily, Grn
State House - District 34
Karen Kwan (i), Dem
State House - District 34
David Young, GOP
State House - District 35
Mark Wheatley (i), Dem
State House - District 35
Robert Edgel, GOP
State House - District 35
Chelsea Travis, Lib
State House - District 36
Patrice Arent (i), Dem
State House - District 36
Todd Zenger, GOP
State House - District 37
Carol Spackman Moss (i), Dem
State House - District 37
David Sundwall, GOP
State House - District 38
Edgar Harwood, Dem
State House - District 38
Eric Hutchings (i), GOP
State House - District 39
Stephen Peck, Dem
State House - District 39
Jim Dunnigan (i), GOP
State House - District 40
Stephanie Pitcher, Dem
State House - District 40
Peter Kraus, GOP
State House - District 40
David Else, IAP
State House - District 41
Wendy Garvin, Dem
State House - District 41
Mark Strong, GOP
State House - District 41
Steve Walston, UUT
State House - District 42
Kim Coleman (i), GOP
State House - District 42
Amy Martz, UUT
State House - District 43
Diane Lewis, Dem
State House - District 43
Cheryl Acton (i), GOP
State House - District 43
Shawn Curtis, Lib
State House - District 44
Andrew Stoddard, Dem
State House - District 44
Bruce Cutler (i), GOP
State House - District 45
Nikki Cunard, Dem
State House - District 45
Steve Eliason (i), GOP
State House - District 46
Marie Poulson (i), Dem
State House - District 46
Greg Johnson, GOP
State House - District 46
Lee Anne Walker, Lib
State House - District 47
Scott Bell, Dem
State House - District 47
Ken Ivory (i), GOP
State House - District 48
Keven Stratton (i), GOP
State House - District 48
Aaron Heineman, IAP
State House - District 49
Anthony Sudweeks, Dem
State House - District 49
Robert Spendlove (i), GOP
State House - District 49
Mark Russell, UUT
State House - District 50
Megan Wiesen, Dem
State House - District 50
Susan Pulsipher (i), GOP
State House - District 51
Jeff Stenquist, GOP
State House - District 51
Michele Weeks, UUT
State House - District 52
Dan McClellan, Dem
State House - District 52
John Knotwell (i), GOP
State House - District 53
Christopher Neville, Dem
State House - District 53
Logan Wilde (i), GOP
State House - District 54
Meaghan Miller, Dem
State House - District 54
Tim Quinn (i), GOP
State House - District 55
Christina Higgins, Dem
State House - District 55
Scott Chew (i), GOP
State House - District 56
Kay Christofferson (i), GOP
State House - District 57
Jon Hawkins, GOP
State House - District 57
Hillary Stirling, UUT
State House - District 58
Lynn Zaritsky, Dem
State House - District 58
Derrin Owens (i), GOP
State House - District 58
Russell Hatch, CST
State House - District 59
Val Peterson (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Gregory Hmura, IAP
State House - District 60
Alan Keele, Dem
State House - District 60
Brad Daw (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Marsha Judkins, GOP
State House - District 61
Eric Chase, UUT
State House - District 61
Matt Styles, Grn
State House - District 62
Travis Seegmiller (i), GOP
State House - District 63
Adam Robertson (i), GOP
State House - District 64
Daniel Friend, Dem
State House - District 64
Norm Thurston (i), GOP
State House - District 64
Hal Miller, UUT
State House - District 65
Sue Womack, Dem
State House - District 65
Francis Gibson (i), GOP
State House - District 66
Paul Dayton, Dem
State House - District 66
Mike McKell (i), GOP
State House - District 67
Marc Roberts (i), GOP
State House - District 68
Merle Wall, Dem
State House - District 68
Merrill Nelson (i), GOP
State House - District 68
Warren Rogers, IAP
State House - District 68
Kirk Pearson, CST
State House - District 68
Denyse Housley Cox, Lib
State House - District 69
Tim Glenn, Dem
State House - District 69
Christine Watkins (i), GOP
State House - District 70
Robert Greenberg, Dem
State House - District 70
Carl Albrecht (i), GOP
State House - District 71
Chuck Goode, Dem
State House - District 71
Brad Last (i), GOP
State House - District 72
Zeno Parry, Dem
State House - District 72
Rex Shipp, GOP
State House - District 72
Barry Short, Lib
State House - District 73
Phil Lyman, GOP
State House - District 73
Marsha Holland, Una
State House - District 74
Lowry Snow (i), GOP
State House - District 74
Daniel Holloway, Lib
State House - District 75
Walt Brooks (i), GOP
State House - District 75
Keith Kelsch, IAP
State House - District 75
Michael Gardner, Lib
State Board of Education - District 1
Jennie Earl, Una
Terryl Warner (i), Una
State Board of Education - District 2
Scott Hansen, Una
Craig Pitts, Una
State Board of Education - District 3
Linda Hansen (i), Una
Thomas Nedreberg, Una
State Board of Education - District 5
Laura Collier Belnap (i), Una
Patrick Riley, Una
State Board of Education - District 6
Brittney Cummins (i), Una
Megan Ruff, Una
State Board of Education - District 14
Mark Huntsman (i), Una