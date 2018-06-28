Subscribe for 33¢ / day

06-28-18 16:29,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Utah.

U.S. Senate

Jenny Wilson, Dem

U.S. Senate

Mitt Romney, GOP

U.S. Senate

Craig Bowden, Lib

U.S. Senate

Tim Aalders, CST

U.S. Senate

Reed McCandless, IAP

U.S. House - District 1

Lee Castillo, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Rob Bishop (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Adam Davis, Grn

U.S. House - District 1

Eric Eliason, UUT

U.S. House - District 2

Shireen Ghorbani, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Chris Stewart (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Jeffrey Whipple, Lib

U.S. House - District 2

Jan Garbett, UUT

U.S. House - District 3

James Singer, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

John Curtis (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Gregory Duerden, IAP

U.S. House - District 3

Melanie McCoard, UUT

U.S. House - District 4

Ben McAdams, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Mia Love (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Chase Winder, GOP

State Senate - District 3

Gene Davis (i), Dem

State Senate - District 3

Jeremy Egan, GOP

State Senate - District 4

Jani Iwamoto (i), Dem

State Senate - District 4

Alan Monsen, GOP

State Senate - District 5

Karen Mayne (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Kimdyl Allen, GOP

State Senate - District 8

Kathleen Riebe, Dem

State Senate - District 8

Brian Zehnder (i), GOP

State Senate - District 8

John Jackson, UUT

State Senate - District 9

Kirk Cullimore, GOP

State Senate - District 9

Alexander Castagno, UUT

State Senate - District 11

Christian Burridge, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Dan McCay, GOP

State Senate - District 12

Clare Collard, Dem

State Senate - District 12

Daniel Thatcher (i), GOP

State Senate - District 12

Abrian Velarde, Grn

State Senate - District 15

Keith Grover, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Tommy Williams, IAP

State Senate - District 15

Lee Houghton, UUT

State Senate - District 17

Michael Keil, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Jason Yu, Dem

State Senate - District 18

Ann Millner (i), GOP

State Senate - District 18

Kevin Bryan, Lib

State Senate - District 21

Jake Penrod, Dem

State Senate - District 21

Jerry Stevenson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 22

Stuart Adams (i), GOP

State Senate - District 26

Eileen Gallagher, Dem

State Senate - District 26

Ronald Winterton, GOP

State Senate - District 26

Cathy Callow-Heusser, UUT

State Senate - District 28

Mark Chambers, Dem

State Senate - District 28

Evan Vickers (i), GOP

State House - District 1

Joshua Hardy, Dem

State House - District 1

Joel Ferry, GOP

State House - District 1

Sherry Phipps, CST

State House - District 2

Tyler Allred, Dem

State House - District 2

Jefferson Moss (i), GOP

State House - District 3

Marilyn Mecham, Dem

State House - District 3

Val Potter (i), GOP

State House - District 4

Josh Brundage, Dem

State House - District 5

Karina Andelin Brown, Dem

State House - District 5

Casey Snider, GOP

State House - District 6

Cory Maloy (i), GOP

State House - District 7

David Owen, Dem

State House - District 7

Kyle Andersen, GOP

State House - District 8

Deana Froerer, Dem

State House - District 8

Steve Waldrip, GOP

State House - District 9

Kathie Darby, Dem

State House - District 9

Calvin Musselman, GOP

State House - District 10

Lawanna Shurtliff, Dem

State House - District 10

Lorraine Brown, GOP

State House - District 11

Jason Allen, Dem

State House - District 11

Kelly Miles (i), GOP

State House - District 12

Rick Jones, Dem

State House - District 12

Mike Schultz (i), GOP

State House - District 13

Tab Uno, Dem

State House - District 13

Paul Ray (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Shanell Day, Dem

State House - District 14

Karianne Lisonbee (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Rich Miller, Dem

State House - District 15

Brad Wilson (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Cheryl Nunn, Dem

State House - District 16

Steve Handy (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Brent Zimmerman, Lib

State House - District 17

Dawn Nunn, Dem

State House - District 17

Stewart Barlow (i), GOP

State House - District 18

Adam Alba, Dem

State House - District 18

Timothy Hawkes (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Courtney Jones, Dem

State House - District 19

Raymond Ward (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Joe Speciale, Lib

State House - District 20

Ryan Jones, Dem

State House - District 21

Debbie Vigil, Dem

State House - District 21

Douglas Sagers (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Susan Duckworth (i), Dem

State House - District 22

Barbara Stallone, GOP

State House - District 22

Marilee Roose, CST

State House - District 22

Amber Christiansen Beltran, Lib

State House - District 23

Sandra Hollins (i), Dem

State House - District 23

Arnold Jones, GOP

State House - District 24

Scott Rosenbush, GOP

State House - District 25

Joel Briscoe (i), Dem

State House - District 25

Gary Gabrielson, GOP

State House - District 25

Cabot Nelson, UUT

State House - District 26

Angela Romero (i), Dem

State House - District 26

Man Hung, GOP

State House - District 26

Jonathan Greene, Lib

State House - District 27

Elisabeth Luntz, Dem

State House - District 27

Brady Brammer, GOP

State House - District 27

Curt Crosby, IAP

State House - District 27

Joe Buchman, Lib

State House - District 28

Brian King (i), Dem

State House - District 29

Kerry Wayne, Dem

State House - District 29

Lee Perry (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Mike Winder (i), GOP

State House - District 31

Elizabeth Weight (i), Dem

State House - District 31

Fred Johnson, GOP

State House - District 31

Brian Fabbi, UUT

State House - District 32

Suzanne Harrison, Dem

State House - District 32

Brad Bonham, GOP

State House - District 32

Bjorn Jones, UUT

State House - District 33

Ira Hatch, Dem

State House - District 33

Craig Hall (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Edward Bodily, Grn

State House - District 34

Karen Kwan (i), Dem

State House - District 34

David Young, GOP

State House - District 35

Mark Wheatley (i), Dem

State House - District 35

Robert Edgel, GOP

State House - District 35

Chelsea Travis, Lib

State House - District 36

Patrice Arent (i), Dem

State House - District 36

Todd Zenger, GOP

State House - District 37

Carol Spackman Moss (i), Dem

State House - District 37

David Sundwall, GOP

State House - District 38

Edgar Harwood, Dem

State House - District 38

Eric Hutchings (i), GOP

State House - District 39

Stephen Peck, Dem

State House - District 39

Jim Dunnigan (i), GOP

State House - District 40

Stephanie Pitcher, Dem

State House - District 40

Peter Kraus, GOP

State House - District 40

David Else, IAP

State House - District 41

Wendy Garvin, Dem

State House - District 41

Mark Strong, GOP

State House - District 41

Steve Walston, UUT

State House - District 42

Kim Coleman (i), GOP

State House - District 42

Amy Martz, UUT

State House - District 43

Diane Lewis, Dem

State House - District 43

Cheryl Acton (i), GOP

State House - District 43

Shawn Curtis, Lib

State House - District 44

Andrew Stoddard, Dem

State House - District 44

Bruce Cutler (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Nikki Cunard, Dem

State House - District 45

Steve Eliason (i), GOP

State House - District 46

Marie Poulson (i), Dem

State House - District 46

Greg Johnson, GOP

State House - District 46

Lee Anne Walker, Lib

State House - District 47

Scott Bell, Dem

State House - District 47

Ken Ivory (i), GOP

State House - District 48

Keven Stratton (i), GOP

State House - District 48

Aaron Heineman, IAP

State House - District 49

Anthony Sudweeks, Dem

State House - District 49

Robert Spendlove (i), GOP

State House - District 49

Mark Russell, UUT

State House - District 50

Megan Wiesen, Dem

State House - District 50

Susan Pulsipher (i), GOP

State House - District 51

Jeff Stenquist, GOP

State House - District 51

Michele Weeks, UUT

State House - District 52

Dan McClellan, Dem

State House - District 52

John Knotwell (i), GOP

State House - District 53

Christopher Neville, Dem

State House - District 53

Logan Wilde (i), GOP

State House - District 54

Meaghan Miller, Dem

State House - District 54

Tim Quinn (i), GOP

State House - District 55

Christina Higgins, Dem

State House - District 55

Scott Chew (i), GOP

State House - District 56

Kay Christofferson (i), GOP

State House - District 57

Jon Hawkins, GOP

State House - District 57

Hillary Stirling, UUT

State House - District 58

Lynn Zaritsky, Dem

State House - District 58

Derrin Owens (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Russell Hatch, CST

State House - District 59

Val Peterson (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Gregory Hmura, IAP

State House - District 60

Alan Keele, Dem

State House - District 60

Brad Daw (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Marsha Judkins, GOP

State House - District 61

Eric Chase, UUT

State House - District 61

Matt Styles, Grn

State House - District 62

Travis Seegmiller (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Adam Robertson (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Daniel Friend, Dem

State House - District 64

Norm Thurston (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Hal Miller, UUT

State House - District 65

Sue Womack, Dem

State House - District 65

Francis Gibson (i), GOP

State House - District 66

Paul Dayton, Dem

State House - District 66

Mike McKell (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Marc Roberts (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Merle Wall, Dem

State House - District 68

Merrill Nelson (i), GOP

State House - District 68

Warren Rogers, IAP

State House - District 68

Kirk Pearson, CST

State House - District 68

Denyse Housley Cox, Lib

State House - District 69

Tim Glenn, Dem

State House - District 69

Christine Watkins (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Robert Greenberg, Dem

State House - District 70

Carl Albrecht (i), GOP

State House - District 71

Chuck Goode, Dem

State House - District 71

Brad Last (i), GOP

State House - District 72

Zeno Parry, Dem

State House - District 72

Rex Shipp, GOP

State House - District 72

Barry Short, Lib

State House - District 73

Phil Lyman, GOP

State House - District 73

Marsha Holland, Una

State House - District 74

Lowry Snow (i), GOP

State House - District 74

Daniel Holloway, Lib

State House - District 75

Walt Brooks (i), GOP

State House - District 75

Keith Kelsch, IAP

State House - District 75

Michael Gardner, Lib

State Board of Education - District 1

Jennie Earl, Una

Terryl Warner (i), Una

State Board of Education - District 2

Scott Hansen, Una

Craig Pitts, Una

State Board of Education - District 3

Linda Hansen (i), Una

Thomas Nedreberg, Una

State Board of Education - District 5

Laura Collier Belnap (i), Una

Patrick Riley, Una

State Board of Education - District 6

Brittney Cummins (i), Una

Megan Ruff, Una

State Board of Education - District 14

Mark Huntsman (i), Una

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

