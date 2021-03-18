 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utah accelerates plan to get all adults COVID-19 vaccines
View Comments
AP

Utah accelerates plan to get all adults COVID-19 vaccines

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah adults can begin signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine on March 24 — one week earlier than previously planned because the state has unallocated doses, Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday.

About 15% of the state's supply isn't being claimed by eligible people making appointments, the Republican governor said. He acknowledged that opening up eligibility so widely means there won't be enough vaccines for all Utah residents over 18 at first, but said the state wants to prevent having unused vaccines.

“We always want to keep demand above availability," Cox said during during a televised news conference on PBS-Utah.

Utah teenagers 16 and older may also have a chance to get the Pfizer vaccine in some parts of the state starting next week too, Cox said.

New coronavirus cases have been decreasing since January. More than 714,000 of the state’s 3.2 million residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

More than 380,000 virus cases have been reported in Utah, along with 2,041 known deaths, according to state data.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people but for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems set for victory on immigration bills

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News